Amaravati, Mar 5 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Tuesday wrote to the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to set up a customs notified cargo centre in Vijayawada.

Addressing a letter to Sanjeev Kumar, chairman, AAI, P Bhaskar, chairman, AP Chambers noted that Andhra Pradesh is one of the largest exporters of aquaculture, agriculture and allied products with a massive potential to be airlift exports to major destinations around the world.

"Andhra Pradesh is one of the largest exporters of aqua, agriculture and allied products in India. They have huge potential to be exported from Andhra Pradesh to major destinations around the world. These perishable products need to be airlifted," said Bhaskar.

However, he observed that the lack of a customs notified centre for cargo with the necessary support structure has proved to be an impediment, prompting the regional industry body to request one.

Considering Gannavaram airport's (Vijayawada Airport) potential, he said the airport authorities have designated a building for cargo operations to handle the movement of shrimp, fish, vegetables, fruits, pharmaceuticals, auto components and several others.

Further, he highlighted that approximately 800 tonne of cargo moving from the Hyderabad Airport originates from Vijayawada and vicinity.

Amid this backdrop and promising scope, Bhaskar requested a customs notified cargo centre to save money and time for exporters from Vijayawada and surrounding areas.

