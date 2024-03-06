New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Farm export body APEDA on Wednesday said it is forging partnerships with global supermarkets as part of steps to promote agricultural exports to Europe, Latin America and Asia regions.

The commerce ministry's arm in a statement said that the exports to Iraq, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia have registered healthy growth.

"With a focus on expanding into key markets such as Europe, Latin America, and Asia, APEDA aims to forge small partnerships with global supermarkets to showcase its products in an international arena," it said.

The organisation is working on reducing logistical expenses by establishing sea protocols through collaborations with research institutions.

APEDA is driving initiatives to enhance the contribution and share of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)/ Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) in the exports of agri and processed food products, it added.

