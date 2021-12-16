Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) APM Terminals Pipavav, in collaboration with Pipavav Rail Corporation Ltd (PRCL), has commenced double-stack rail service to Jodhpur via Sanand in Gujarat on a hub-and-spoke model, the company said on Thursday.

The initiative is likely to help the trade to connect with their markets quickly and competitively, APM Terminals Pipavav said in a statement.

Also Read | PUBG: New State Surpasses 45 Million Downloads Globally, New Update Announced.

The service is managed by PRCL, the joint venture between Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd and Indian Railways.

This is the first such service by PRCL, the private port operator said.

Also Read | Huawei P50 Pocket To Feature 50MP Triple Rear Cameras & a Foldable Screen, Check Full Specifications Here.

Jakob Friis Sorenson, managing director of APM Terminals Pipavav, said, "The rail connection to Jodhpur via Sanand on the hub-and-spoke model will give an edge to our customers in connecting to their markets/ICDs (inland container depots) quickly. We extend all our support to the PRCL to make this connection big success."

Being operated be on the hub-and-spoke model, the service will provide access to other ICDs, the port operator said.

PRCL became an active rail operator by starting the first train from Port Pipavav to Jodhpur on the electrified route in September this year.

The hub-and-spoke arrangement via Sanand will ensure timely evacuation from the port in lesser dwell time, thereby the swift movement of the cargoes for the customers, it said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)