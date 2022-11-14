New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Apollo Tyres on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased by 11 per cent to Rs 194 crore in the second quarter ended September, riding on the back of robust sales in domestic as well as international markets.

The tyre major had reported a net profit of Rs 174 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

During the quarter under review, revenue from operations was up 17 per cent to close at Rs 5,956 crore as against Rs 5,077 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

"We continued with our resolve towards profitable growth, despite the headwinds. Our cost control measures, and timely pricing actions, have helped maintain our profitability in a quarter where the raw material prices were at their peak," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said in a statement.

While the demand situation in India remained subdued, in Europe the company's growth was better than the market, he added.

"With raw material prices tapering off, there is some respite going forward," Kanwar said.

