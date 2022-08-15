Aizawl, Aug 15 (PTI) The Mizoram Police has been inducted into the UK-based World Book of Records for its performance in curbing the drug menace and seizure of smuggled exotic animals, a senior officer said on Monday.

The state police was included in two editions of the World Book of Records for carrying out disposal of narcotics substances worth over Rs 2,362.9 crore on June 24 this year and for the seizure of 468 species of exotic animals near the Myanmar border in Champhai district in May, the officer said.

The Mizoram police, in a statement, expressed gratitude to the authorities of the record book for recognising the efforts of the force in curbing the drug menace and smuggling activities.

According to official data, the state excise and narcotics department and police have seized 19.9 kilograms of heroin, 70.42 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets, 137.85 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) and other illicit drugs in the first five months of 2022.

The two departments also arrested 374 people in drug-related cases during the period.

