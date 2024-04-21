Shimla, Apr 21 (PTI) Nearly 12.83 lakh pilgrims visited various Shaktipeeths in Himachal Pradesh during Navratri from April 9 to 17, according to police data released on Sunday.

Shaktipeeths are shrines of Goddess Sati, an incarnation of Parvati or Durga, the Goddess of power.

Devotees from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other parts of the country visited various Shaktipeeths including the Chintpurni temple in Una district, the Sri Naina Devi Ji temple in Bilaspur district, Jawalaji, Brajeshwari and Chamunda Devi temples in Kangra district and the Mata Bala Sundari temple in Sirmaur district.

The Mata Bala Sundari temple saw the highest pilgrim footfall at 4.90 lakh, followed by the Chintpurni temple at 3.33 lakh, the Sri Naina Devi Ji temple at 1.98 lakh and the Jwalaji temple at 1.22 lakh, the data showed.

As many as 1,14,860 vehicles, including 5,372 heavy motor vehicles, 48,362 light vehicles and 61,126 two-wheelers, came to these temples, it stated.

