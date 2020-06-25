Itanagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao has allocated Rs 12 lakh from his MPLADS funds to fight COVID-19 in 11 districts under his constituency.

Gao said he has allocated Rs 1 lakh each for Upper Siang, Siang, East Siang, West Siang, Anjaw, Lohit, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Tirap and Longding districts and Rs 2 lakh for Changlang, which is the worst-hit district in the state.

The lawmaker is part of a high-level team that is touring eastern Arunachal Pradesh since June 23 to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.

The team also includes Health Minister Alo Libang, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Health Secretary Dr P Parthiban, besides respective local MLAs and deputy commissioners.

