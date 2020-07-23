Bengaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) on Thursday decided to hold protests at taluk level across the state on July 24 demanding a hike in their remuneration.

They have been agitating since July 10 pressing a charter of demands including increasing their salary to Rs 12,000 per month instead of approximately Rs 6,000 a month, COVID-19 insurance and PPE kits.

Also Read | Honor 9S Budget Smartphone To Be Launched in India on July 31; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

"Other than mere assurances, we have not got anything yet. We have decided to hold Taluk level agitation on Friday," ASHA Union state general secretary D Nagalakshmi told PTI.

Nearly 42,000 activists are off duty now to press for their demands, she said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launched; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

There is intense pressure on some of the ASHA workers from superior officers to come to work and many have succumbed to it, she claimed.

The Congress has extended its support to the agitation and said if the government does not heed to the demands of the ASHA workers, the party would organise 'Bengaluru Chalo' and lay siege the CM House.PTI GMS ROH ROH 07232200 NNNN at odds over their approach to tackling the coronavirus. Scotland, along with Wales and Northern Ireland, took a more cautious approach to easing lockdown restrictions than the Johnson's government has done in England and recommended nationwide. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)