Honor, the Huawei owned smartphone brand is all set to launch the new Honor 9S handset in the country on July 31, 2020. Interestingly, the company will also be introducing the MagicBook 15 laptop alongside the Honor 9A smartphone in India via Amazon. As a reminder, both the phones - Honor 9A and Honor 9S were first unveiled in the Russian market. Now the phones are set to make their India debut. The Honor 9A will go on sale in India during Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6, 2020. On the other hand, the Honor 9S will also be introduced on the same date. Honor 9A Smartphone to Be Launched in India on July 31, First Online Sale During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020.

Honor 9S Smartphone (Photo Credits: Honor)

The upcoming Honor 9S smartphone is likely to be priced in India with a similar price point as that of the Russian variant. The smartphone costs RUB 6,990 that is approximately Rs. 7,200. The handset will be offered in three shades - Blue, Red & Black.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the new Honor 9S handset runs on Magic UI 3.1, based on Android 10. It will feature a 5.45-inch display screen with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek MT6762R chipset which will be mated with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal memory. The onboard storage can also be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

For photography, the budget smartphone from Honor will come equipped with a single rear camera which is likely to be an 8MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.0. At the front, the phone might get a 5MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. The selfie camera will be positioned in the thick bezel at the top.

Honor 9A to Be Launched in India on July 31 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

As mentioned above, the Honor 9A will be launched in the India market on July 31. The main underlines of the upcoming smartphone are 13MP triple rear camera, 6.3-inch FullView Display, 5000mAh battery, 64GB internal storage, face unlock & fingerprint login and much more.

