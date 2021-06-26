New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Realty firm Ashiana Housing on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.2 crore for the quarter ending March.

Its net loss stood at Rs 8.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 81.36 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 98.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Ashiana Housing posted a net profit of Rs 4.08 crore last fiscal as against a loss of Rs 28.95 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to Rs 259.31 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 317.32 crore in the previous year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)