Puducherry, Feb 2 (PTI) The Territorial Assembly of Puducherry has been convened to meet on Friday.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2022: When Is Polling? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip? Know Everything Here.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Government Employees Likely to Get DA Hike Before Holi? Check Latest News Update Here.

This would be the third part of the third session of the 15th Assembly, said a release.

Official sources said the House would have a brief session.

AINRC heading a coalition Ministry has 10 members while its alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has six. There are six Independents. The opposition DMK has six and the Congress 2 members. There are three nominated legislators in the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)