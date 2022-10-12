Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) AI-powered cross-border ecommerce accelerator Assiduus on Wednesday said it has raised USD 15 million (about Rs 123.38 crore) in a funding round led by Pulsar Capital.

The funds will be used to enhance the technological architecture and business expansion across international markets like Europe and South-East Asia, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | RBI Fails To Meet Inflation Mandate; CPI Surges to 7.41% in September 2022.

Other investors included 9Unicorn, Venture Catalyst, StrongHer VC, Carlos Cashman (Founder of Thrasio), Rajan Navani (JetLine Group of Companies).

"As a global e-commerce accelerator, we have cemented an enduring presence in the industry by empowering countless brands to scale their operations across the fast-evolving e-commerce multiverse. We look forward to becoming one of the biggest disruptors in the sector by innovating new solutions and exploring uncharted geographies," Assiduus founder and CEO Somdutta Singh said.

Also Read | iQoo Neo 7 Launch Set for October 20, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

*** Diagnostic startup 5C Network raises USD 4.6 mn * 5C Network, an online medical diagnostics platform and backed by Tata 1mg, has raised USD 4.6 million (about Rs 37.8 crore) in a funding round led by deep tech venture capital firm Celesta Capital along with existing investors Unitus Ventures and Axilor Ventures.

The Series-A funding round also saw the participation of angel investors like Ajay Gupta of ex-McKinsey & Co, Rohit Razdan and Shiv Tallam chipping in, the Bengaluru-based startup said in a statement.

5C Network claims to work with around 2,000 hospitals and diagnostics centres across 300 cities and delivers 1.5 million radiological reports annually, Kalyan Sivasailam, Chief Executive Officer of 5C Network, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)