Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI): Healthcare major Aster DM Healthcare on Sunday said it has earmarked Rs 500 crore investment to set up hospitals in Tamil Nadu and has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government in this connection.

The MoU proposed include setting up of hospitals, pharmacies and laboratories in the state aimed at providing quality healthcare to the people, a press release said here.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Various Executive Posts at careers.ntpc.co.in; Check Details Here.

During the maiden overseas trip undertaken by Chief Minister M K Stalin to Dubai on Saturday, Aster DM Healthcare founder-chairman and managing director Azad Moopen exchanged documents with the Guidance Tamil Nadu Managing Director and CEO, Pooja Kulkarni for establishing the healthcare facilities in the state.

The investment by Aster DM Healthcare would help the healthcare provider to further expand its services to all South Indian states.

Also Read | Mumbai: Khar Couple Booked for Forging Landlord's Signature, Not Paying Rent.

Aster DM Healthcare has a predominant presence in southern and western states in India with investments ranging Rs 3,000 crore. Recently, the group announced collaboration with Indian Institute of Science, Bengalru to launch an artificial intelligence laboratory, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)