New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Shares of AU Small Finance Bank declined 4 per cent in initial trade on Wednesday after the company's March quarter results failed to cheer investors.

The stock declined 4.04 per cent to Rs 633.50 per piece on the NSE.

On the BSE, it plunged 4 per cent to Rs 633.60 apiece.

In the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 29.96 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 60,160.67 points.

On Tuesday, AU Small Finance Bank reported its highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 425 crore in March quarter, up 23 per cent year-on-year.

The bank's net profit was Rs 346 crore in the year-ago quarter, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The net profit for the full financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs 1,428 crore, up 26 per cent year-on-year, the bank added.

