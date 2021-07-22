New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) German luxury car maker Audi on Thursday launched three all-electric SUVs under its e-tron range with prices starting from Rs 99.99 lakh kicking off its electrification journey in the country.

The three all-electric SUVs -- e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 -- are priced at Rs 99.99 lakh, Rs 1.16 crore and Rs 1.18 crore respectively (all prices ex-showroom), Audi India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch of the e-tron brand in India, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "we are launching not one, but three electric SUVs that begin our electrification journey."

The three electric SUVs are "the perfect confluence of luxury, zero emissions, performance and everyday usability", he added.

"With the three offerings, we have a proposition for every type of EV customer in the small but growing luxury SUV space," Dhillon said, adding that to ease the transition to electric mobility, Audi India is offering several benefits and packages including after-sales, charging and ownership.

To take it a step forward, he said, "We are also offering a best-in-class 3 year buyback."

Stating that this is just the start of Audi India's electric journey, Dhillon said very shortly the company will also announce its next EV offering.

The e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 have dual electric motors that deliver up to 300 kW of power with 664 Nm of torque, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. These are equipped with a 95kWh lithium-ion battery that enables a 359-484 km range (WLTP - Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure) on a single charge.

On the other hand, the e-tron 50 has a dual motor with a combined power of 230kW. It has a 71kWh lithium-ion battery with 264-379 km range (WLTP), the company added.

These SUVs have charging ports on both sides, allowing flexibility in terms of parking, Audi India said, adding the e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 have a combination of AC charging up to 11kW and DC charging up to 150 kW.

The e-tron 50 has a combination of AC charging up to 11 kW and DC charging up to 120 kW, it added.

The company said customers who buy any of the three electric SUVs in 2021 will receive a complimentary wall box AC charger in addition to the 11kW charger that comes standard with the car.

"Early bird customers can avail of complimentary charging through 2021 at any Audi India dealership that is equipped with the charging facility," it said adding key Audi India dealerships will be equipped with a 50kW fast charger in a phased manner.

Over 100 chargers will be installed across 75 key cities in the country, the company said adding its dealers "will offer, at cost, their charging facilities to all other brand electric car customers".

"In the spirit of promoting electric mobility, Audi India will open access to the 'Chargers near me' section of the 'myAudi Connect' app and Audi India website to all electric car users in India," the company added.

Audi India said it is offering standard warranty of 2 years and high voltage battery warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh km, whichever is earlier along with options for extended warranty across a period of 2+2 years or 2+3 years.

It is also offering complimentary 5 year roadside assistance to customers of these electric SUVs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)