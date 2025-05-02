New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Luxury carmaker Audi India on Friday said it will hike vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent from May 15 in order to partially offset the impact of exchange rate and input cost.

The German automaker said the price hike would be across its entire model range in the country.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 02, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"We are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per due to increase in the exchange rate and input cost," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

This correction is essential for the company and its dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth, he added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers," Dhillon said.

Audi sells various models including A4, Q5, Q7 and RS e-tron GT in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)