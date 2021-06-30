New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Microblogging platform Twitter on Wednesday said the average daily number of tweets about COVID-19 from India increased by 7X during April-May this year as compared to the February-March period.

Social media emerged as a lifeline for many during the deadly second wave of the pandemic with people turning to platforms like Twitter and Facebook with SOS calls as they looked for resources like oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors, and ventilators.

"The average daily number of tweets about COVID-19 from India increased by over 600 per cent (7X) during the surge (April 1-May 31, 2021). People in India came together to support each other and share information, bolstering replies during the surge months by 1.5X," Twitter said in a statement.

Tweets from medical professionals in India increased by 1.5X during the surge period as they used Twitter to share important information. Also, tweets on COVID-19 grew manifold during April 1-May 31, 2021, and the service witnessed 100 per cent growth in COVID-19 conversations compared with the previous two months (February 1-March 31), it added.

"With the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 in India, Twitter emerged as a real-time helpline as people turned to the service seeking and offering help to secure life-saving facilities, medicines, food, and much more. An incredibly positive people's movement to support one another took shape on the service," Twitter said.

Twitter noted that tweets about seeking or providing medical help increased by 1958 per cent (20X). #Covid19 was tweeted 77 per cent more during April-May, while #Blood was tweeted 72 per cent more as compared to the February-March period. Similarly, #Plasma saw an 834 per cent increase and #SOS was tweeted 152 per cent more during this time.

"Tweets around #Vaccine and #Vaccination went up by 246 per cent. To support this conversation, Twitter introduced a home Timeline prompt that points people to vaccine-related updates and information from authoritative sources," it said.

Tweets with hashtags - #CoronavirusUpdates, #CoronaIndiaUpdate, #Covid19IndiaResources and others - amped up conversations by 10X, it added.

People also came forward to contribute to relief efforts, and fundraising conversations went up by 731 per cent (8x).

Mental well-being recorded 153 per cent (2.5X) increase during the surge period as people tweeted with hashtags such as #DoctorsMentalhealth, #CovidCounselling, #CovidDepression, #CovidInsomnia, and others. Tweets on #IndiaFightsCorona saw a 530 per cent increase, while #DelhiFightsCorona and #MaharashtraFightsCorona also witnessed a significant increase in tweets.

"More than ever, Twitter remains committed to serving the public conversation. It introduced a number of features and initiatives in support of the COVID-19 conversation in India," the statement said.

