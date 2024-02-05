New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) As many as 23 book covers, including "Azad Nagar" designed by Saurav Das, "Black River" by Neeti Banerji and "The Book Beautiful" by Pradeep Sebastian, have made it to the longlist of the ninth edition of Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize.

The titles were selected from over 350 eligible entries of covers by Indian-origin writers.

Also Read | PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Notification Released for 1025 Specialist Officer Posts at pnbindia.in, Know How to Apply Online.

Spanning across genres and themes, the list includes designers Sashi Bhushan Prasad for "When Indian Flowers Bloomed in Europe", Trinankur Banerjee for "Amar Babar Bagan", Subinoy Das for "A Fistful of Moonlight - Stories from Assam" and Siddharth Dasgupta for "All These Streets We've Known By Heart".

"Victory City" and "The Penguin Book of Indian Poets" by Ahlawat Gunjan, "The Living Mountain" by Devangana Dash, "The King Who Turned into a Serpent" by Sharanya Kunnath, "The Great Indian Thali" by Sneha Pamneja, "The Adornment of Gods" by Saurabh Garge and "Tails and Tales" by Isha Nagar also feature in the list of selected titles.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Application Process for 606 Specialist Officers’ Posts Begins, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

A jury panel, comprising author-politician Shashi Tharoor, columnist Shobhaa De, author Kunal Basu, art critic Alka Pande and director of Apeejay Surrendra Group Priti Paul, will choose the winner.

"The number of entries suggest that this contest has ceased the imagination of publishers, readers, artists and designers alike. And I think it has already become a prestigious award... It is only going to grow," Tharoor said.

Other designers in the list are "C- A Novel" by Bena Sareen, "Famine Tales" by Debkumar Mitra, "For In Your Tongue, We Cannot Fit" by Saurabh Garge, "Hul! Hul! The Suppression of the Santal Rebellion in Bengal, 1855" by Akila Seshasayee, "It's Time to Rhyme" by Priya Kuriyan, "Mystics and Sceptics" by Bonita Vaz Shimray, "Niketche" by Paramita Brahmachari, "Not Quite a Disaster After All" by Amit Malhotra and "Spirit Nights" by Mridu Agarwal.

The winner will be announced in the national capital in a few weeks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)