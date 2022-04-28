New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Azure Power has inked an expression of interest (EoI) to develop 1,700 MW renewable energy projects entailing investment of Rs 13,300 crore in Karnataka.

The company signed the EoI with the Karnataka government to develop solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects aggregating to 1700 MW capacity, a company statement said.

"The total investment commitment is Rs 13,300 crore," the company said.

Azure Power owns and operates close to 2,900 MW of renewable energy assets across India and has a significant presence in the state of Karnataka.

Pawan Kumar Agrawal, CFO, Azure Power, said in the statement, "This EoI strengthens our commitment to develop high performing grid scale renewable energy assets in the state and contribute towards India's decarbonization journey."

