New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Shares of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Thursday plunged nearly 7 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 122.87 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.

The company's stock fell by 6.65 per cent to settle at Rs 31.73 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 7.91 per cent to Rs 31.30.

On the NSE, it plunged 6.76 per cent to Rs 31.70 per piece.

The company's net loss stood at Rs 162.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 1,163.30 crore in the July-September period of 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 1,329.99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd is India's leading sugar and ethanol manufacturing company.

