Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday announced a tie-up with the Tamil Nadu government to provide a customised salary account package for the state's employees.

The package comes with comprehensive insurance coverage at zero cost to the employees, as per a statement. **** *Axis Bank ties up with Indian Army, CSC e-Governance to support veterans

Axis Bank on Monday announced a tie-up with the Indian Army and CSC e-Governance Services India to support veterans and their next of kin.

The bank will establish facilitation centres for providing pension-related assistance to army veterans, war widows, and Next-of-Kin (NOK), a statement said.

Common Service Centre (CSC) to establish 25 Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) locations across 13 states for streamlining pension processes, it said.

