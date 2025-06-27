Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) State-owned Bank of India on Friday said it has tied up with National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to offer over 250 government services via its Omni Neo app.

The services pertain to various essential government departments, including EPFO, PAN, Passport, Railways and ESIC, and will offer convenience to the customers, as per an official statement.

*FINDI arm gets perpetual White Label ATM licence

FINDI said its majority-owned Indian subsidiary Transaction Solutions International has received a perpetual White Label ATM (WLA) licence from the Reserve Bank of India.

The company becomes only the fifth entity to secure such an approval to run WLAs, which have had a mixed response in the market.

*DBS Bank India waives prepayment, foreclosure charges for MSME loans

DBS Bank India, the Indian subsidiary of the Singaporean lender, on Friday announced that it has waived prepayment and foreclosure charges for small business borrowers who are registered as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

In February 2025, the RBI had proposed eliminating foreclosure charges and prepayment penalties on all floating-rate loans for both individuals and MSMEs.

