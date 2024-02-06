New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A beheaded body of a man was found in southwest Delhi's Kusumpur Pahadi area on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, some people in the area noticed the body and informed police at around 6 am.

Also Read | Motilal Nehru Death Anniversary 2024 Date: Know All About the Day That Marks the Punyatithi of One of the Great Leaders of India.

A team from Vasant Vihar police station rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim has been identified as Ashwini (35).

Some suspects have been rounded up. Multiple teams are working to nab the accused, the officer said.

Also Read | Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration Date for Assistant Teachers Posts Extended Till February 13, Apply Online at dee.assam.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)