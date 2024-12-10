New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) State-owned BEML Limited on Tuesday said it has secured a contract from the defence ministry to supply a 50-tonne Trailer valued at Rs 83.51 crore.

The order highlights BEML's strength and capability in delivering advanced, indigenous products to enhance India's defence infrastructure, the public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The heavy-duty Trailer is specifically designed for the transportation of battle tanks and features 12 twin wheels for durability and stability in challenging terrains.

With a payload capacity of 50 tonnes, the Trailer is engineered to be towed by the BEML HMV 8x8 vehicle, BEML said.

Notably, it includes advanced features like a steerable turntable for 55-degree rotation in both directions, a twin-line air brake system, emergency brakes, and mechanically operated parking brakes, it added.

"We are proud to have the order and believe in our capacity to build indigenised products at scale. This contract is a testament to our growing role in supporting the defence sector, and we look forward to expanding our contributions even further," said Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML.

BEML operates in three verticals -- defence and aerospace, mining and construction and rail and metro. It has manufacturing facilities located in Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, and Palakkad, with R&D infrastructure and a nationwide network of sales and services.

