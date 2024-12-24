New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) State-owned BEML on Tuesday said it has inaugurated an incubation centre in Bengaluru.

The Futuristic Product Innovation and Incubation Centre (FPIIC) was unveiled by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, AVSM, VSM, the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, the company said in a statement.

BEML CMD Shantanu Roy said, "The FPIIC is not only a hub for addressing immediate defence needs but also a platform for nurturing the innovative solutions of tomorrow."

BEML, under the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals construction and mining, rail and metro and defence and aerospace.

***** IHCL opens 90-key Taj Puri Resort & Spa in Odisha

* The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of the 90-key Taj Puri Resort & Spa in Odisha.

"By introducing iconic locations like Puri to the global luxury stage, we honour India's rich heritage while pioneering new markets. Going beyond our multi-brand presence in the state's capital, we are extending our footprint to the prominent cultural and leisure destination," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have six hotels in Odisha, including one under development.

