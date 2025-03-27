Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) BG Electricals and Electronics India's Rishi Bagla was on Thursday appointed as the chairman of CII Western Region for 2025-26.

Blue Star's Vir S Advani will serve as the vice-chairman of the industry grouping, as per a statement.



Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card says it accounts for 13 pc of net new cards in Dec qtr

* Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card said it accounts for 13 per cent of net new cards added by the industry in the December quarter.

It also said the co-branded offering launched in 2022 has issued 20 lakh cards, as per a statement.

***** Tech Mahindra implements ERP system for Coal India

* Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has implemented an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for the public sector coal mining behemoth, Coal India.

The system has has helped CIL establish a foundational data layer, providing comprehensive analysis and insights through reports and dashboards, as per an official statement.

***** Hinduja Foundation sets up rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling project at SRPF

* Hinduja Foundation on Thursday set up a rainwater harvesting and wastewater recycling project at State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) facility near Pune.

The efforts will secure 124.85 million litres of clean water annually and support over 5,000 people on the campus and its vicinity, as per a statement.

***** Did 14 exits last year: Inflection Point Ventures

* Venture capital firm Inflection Point Ventures on Thursday said it did 14 exits last year.

Without sharing the money raised from the divestments, the entity said it made an internal rate of return of 36 per cent.

