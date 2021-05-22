New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Drug firm Bharat Parenterals on Saturday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for favipiravir oral suspension, to be used for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The company has received licence and authorisation from DCGI to manufacture and market favipiravir oral suspension l00mg/ml, Bharat Parenterals said in a regulatory filing.

Favipiravir, an antiviral drug, was approved in Japan in 2014 for the treatment of novel or re-emerging influenza virus infections.

