New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Fintech company BharatPe on Friday announced its plans to scale up its Point-of-Sale business over the next 12 months.

The company listed plans to launch integrated inventory, billing and payment solutions customised for industry segments such as restaurants and retail stores in the next phase of scale-up for its POS business, BharatPe said in a statement.

BharatPe launched its Android POS terminal, BharatPe Swipe Android which offers digital payments via debit/credit cards, UPI, mobile wallets and QR code.

The company has over 2 lakh POS machines across 400 cities in India, claiming to be one of the top 3 fintech players in the category.

