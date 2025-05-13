New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Telecom operator Bharti Airtel posted about fivefold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,022 crore in the March quarter, mainly account of tariff hike impact.

Bharti Airtel had posted net profit (attributable to owners of the parent company) of Rs 2,071.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read | What Is Operation Keller? All You Need To Know About New Offensive As Indian Army Kills 3 'Hardcore' LeT Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian District.

The company's revenue from operations grew 27 per cent to Rs 47,876.2 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 37,599.1 crore in the March 2024 quarter, it said in a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel India's revenue grew 28.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 36,735 crore.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The growth for the company came as it benefitted from the tariff hike which was announced in July first week.

The average revenue per user -- a key matrix of a telco's business -- grew about 17 per cent to Rs 245 during the quarter from Rs 209 a year earlier.

The India subscriber base grew to 42.4 crore in March 2025 quarter.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, Airtel posted about fourfold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 33,556 crore from Rs 7,467 crore in FY24.

The annual revenue from operations of Bharti Airtel grew 15.33 per cent to Rs 1,72,985.2 crore during the reported fiscal year from Rs 1,49,982.4 crore in FY24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)