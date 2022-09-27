New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) State-owned BHEL on Tuesday said it has bagged an order from NTPC to set up a 2x660 megawatt thermal power project.

The project is to be constructed on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said in a statement.

"BHEL has received a prestigious order for setting up the 2x660 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project Stage-Ill on EPC basis from NTPC Ltd," it said.

In the statement, the company did not disclose any further details related to the project.

Talcher Thermal Power Project is located in Talcher, Odisha.

