Thane, Dec 28 (PTI) A total of 1,300 caste certificate applications were cleared during a protest held by several hundred people on Tuesday outside the Bhiwandi sub divisional revenue office, an official said.

The protest was held by NGO Shramjivi Sanghatana and, later, a delegation met SDO Balasaheb Wakchoure and Tehasildar Adik Patil, who made available 1,300 caste certificates on the spot to the applicants.

