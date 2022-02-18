New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) As part of the resolution process, the RBI-appointed administrator on Friday invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for sale of debt-ridden Reliance Capital promoted by Anil Ambani Group.

The RBI had on November 29 last year superseded the board of Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.

Also Read | Volkswagen in Talks To Acquire Huawei's Autonomous Driving Unit: Report.

It subsequently filed an application for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the company at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Last date for receipt of EoI is March 11 and the last date for submission of resolution plans is April 20, 2022, Reliance Capital said in regulatory filing.

Also Read | Vivo Y15s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India.

The RBI had appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator in relation to the CIRP of the corporate debtor, it said, adding after due consultations with and approval of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), bids are invited for submission of resolution plans.

This is the third large NBFC against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) recently.

The other two were Srei Group NBFCs and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

In September, Reliance Capital in its annual general meeting (AGM) had informed shareholders that the company's consolidated debt was Rs 40,000 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)