New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Biocon Biologics, an arm of biotechnology major Biocon, on Thursday said it has signed a pact with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to expand access to life-saving cancer biosimilars in over 30 countries in Africa and Asia as a part of the Cancer Access Partnership.

The partnership is a significant step in delivering advanced cancer therapies to patients who need them the most and ensuring equitable access to high-quality biosimilars in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), Biocon Biologics said in a statement.

Biocon Biologics will initially supply biosimilar Trastuzumab and biosimilar Pegfilgrastim and will expand the arrangement to include other biosimilars, it added.

Biocon Biologics Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, "The collaboration with CHAI further strengthens our resolve to address the unmet patient needs in Asia and Africa for advanced cancer therapies through cost effective alternatives to expensive reference biologics."

This is an extension of "our commitment to enable universal access to cancer patients following the initiation of our Mission 10 cents to provide insulins for people with diabetes in LMICs", she added.

In a similar vein, Biocon Biologics CEO Christiane Hamacher said the company is reimagining access to biologics in LMICs through strategic partnerships with global health organisations.

"We are committed to reducing the high cost of cancer care for healthcare systems through our biosimilars and are pleased to address the needs of patients in Africa and Asia through the Cancer Access Partnership (CAP)", she added.

Biocon Biologics is leveraging its science, scale and expertise to shift the access paradigm for patients in need of biosimilars across the globe, the statement said.

"Expanding the Cancer Access Partnership to include high quality biologics from Biocon takes us another step closer to ensuring that cancer patients have access to the quality medications that they need at an affordable price, no matter where they live", CHAI CEO Ian Barton said. HRS hrs

