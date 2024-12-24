New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Biocon Ltd and its European partner, Zentiva, have received a decentralised procedure approval in the European Union for their complex formulation, Liraglutide used in the treatment of diabetes and weight management.

The approval is for the generic versions of Victoza to treat Type-2 Diabetes and Saxenda used in the treatment of weight management, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 24, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Victoza and Saxenda are registered trademarks of Novo Nordisk.

The decentralised procedure approval authorises medicines in more than one European Union member state in parallel.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 24 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

It can be used for medicines that do not need to be authorised via the centralised procedure and have not already been authorised in any member state, as per the European Medicines Agency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)