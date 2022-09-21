Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) With a wealth of Rs 8,700 crore, Mahima Datla and family, promoter of Biological E Ltd is the richest woman in Andhra Pradesh and

Telangana to feature in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.

She is in the 10th position when it comes to overall list of both the states.

Krishna Ella, chairman and managing drector of Bharat Biotech International Limited and his family for the first time figured in the list with Rs 4,700 crore

wealth in 18th position.

Gautam Adani and family stood first in the chart of all India with Rs 10,94,400 crore wealth followed by Mukesh Ambani & family with Rs 7,94,700 crore and Cyrus S Poonawalla and family (Serum Institute of India) with Rs 2,05,400 crore.

Hurun Report India and IIFL Wealth unveiled the 2022 edition of 'IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022' - a compilation of the richest individuals in India

having a wealth of Rs 1,000 crore or more on Wednesday.

Murali Divi and family promoters of Divi's Laboratories was on the top of the list (AP & Telangana) with Rs 56,200 crore wealth followed by B Parthasaradhi Reddy of Hetero (Rs 39,200 crore) and M Satyanarayana Reddy of MSN labs with Rs 16,000 crore, the report said.

Of the top 10 wealthiest people in both the states, six are in pharmaceuticals business. Over 75 individuals hailing from AP and Telangana are part of the IIFL

Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.

Commenting on the launch of the India Rich List, Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, "The number of entrants in IIFL Wealth

Hurun AP and Telangana Rich List has grown from just under three, 11 years ago to 78 today. At this rate, in 5 years, AP and Telangana Rich List is in line with

our prediction to register 200 individuals within the next decade. The evolution of the IIFL Hurun AP & Telangana Rich List is a reflection of the entrepreneurial

spirit of the Telugu community."

