New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has developed an Indian Standard for non-electric cooling cabinet made of clay, which is being used to store perishable foods.

The standard is 17693: 2022, an official statement said.

"Named as 'Mitticool refrigerator', Mansukh Bhai Prajapati from Gujarat is the innovator behind the refrigerator which projects an eco-friendly technology," it added.

BIS standard specifies the construction and performance requirements of a cooling cabinet made out of clay, which operates on the principle of evaporative cooling.

These cabinets may be used to store perishable foodstuff without the need of electricity.

"It is a natural refrigerator made primarily from clay to store vegetables, fruits, milk, and also for cooling water," the statement said.

It provides natural coolness to foodstuffs stored in it without requiring any electricity.

This standard helps BIS in fulfilling six out of 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) like No poverty, Zero hunger, Gender equality, Affordable and clean energy, Industry, innovation, and infrastructure, and Responsible consumption and production.

The product is playing an influential role in reviving the pottery culture, tradition, and heritage.

'Mitticool Refrigerator' was exhibited at the 4th batch of Innovations Scholars In-residence Programme held at Rashtrapati Bhawan (2017) in partnership with the National Innovation Foundation (NIF), the statement said.

