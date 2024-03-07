New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Several companies on Thursday announced schemes to promote gender equality at the workplace and special campaigns and initiatives towards women empowerment ahead of International Women's Day.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) and furniture retailer IKEA announced the successful implementation of initiatives and schemes which helped women's empowerment as per their pledge.

Furniture retailer Ikea said it recognises the importance of addressing equality, it has implemented policies that prioritise work-life balance, offering benefits such as Gender Equal Pay, a predictable 5-day workweek with schedules communicated a month in advance, healthcare for extended family members and same-sex partners, parental leave for both mothers and fathers alike.

"Truly creating value through equality means going beyond gender, nationality, or race, and creating equal opportunities to grow. Today, 50% of our Ingka Group Country CEOs are women, we're breaking gender and intellectual stereotypes every day, and our colleagues bring the right values both to their homes and here at IKEA," said IKEA India CEO Susanne Pulverer.

Godrej Industries launched the #InvestInWomen campaign, showcasing the transformative impact of investing in women across its diverse portfolio of businesses.

"Aligned with the global theme, Godrej Industries highlights its commitment to empowering women within its offices, factories, and laboratories. The campaign unveils inspiring stories of success, both big and small, as a result of the company's unwavering dedication to gender inclusivity," it said.

HCCB, the bottling arm of cola major Coca-Cola announced the successful completion of its multi-state women's empowerment initiative to provide financial and digital literacy training to 25,000 women.

FMCG major Britannia said its leading biscuit brand Marie Gold, has launched HerStore, a unique digital ecosystem for women entrepreneurs.

HerStore is designed to give a platform to all women entrepreneurs in India for constant support in their journey. It is built on learning from four immensely successful chapters of the Britannia Marie Gold Mystartup programme.

Leading manufacturer of sewing machines and home appliances is honouring its women workforce with its latest initiative #SingerByMySide. The campaign which started off with the teasers along with a series of posts, have put focus on its women workforce who talk about what it means to be a part of a company like Singer.

Lifestyle e-commerce platform Nykaa has unveiled its latest campaign, #JustSayThanks to start a dialogue on women's behavioural patterns when it comes to accepting compliments.

Nykaa's campaign aims to spark a conversation on women's discomfort with praise and encourages them to own the compliments that come their way.

