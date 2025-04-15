New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Leading air conditioning maker Daikin India on Tuesday inaugurated its third R&D centre in India at Neemrana, Rajasthan, in which it has invested Rs 500 crore.

This is the largest investment in R&D for HVAC & Refrigeration, which will help develop and export India-made products worldwide, according to a statement from Daikin India.

Also Read | Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration for 15,000 Home Guard Posts Ends on April 16, Apply Online at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Spread over 24,000 Sq mtr (6 acres), it will employ more than 500 engineers and have 22 new testing facilities / labs suitable to develop all HVACR solutions, intended to increase Daikin's manufacturing competitiveness to meet the export demands from overseas market, it added.

Daikin India, a subsidiary of Japan's Daikin Industries, a global leader in the manufacturing of commercial-use and residential air conditioning systems, alread has mechanical R&D & an AI-IOT lab located at Neemrana & Hyderabad, respectively.

Also Read | PF Balance: How To Check EPF Balance Quickly? Here's Are 5 Simple Ways To Know Your Provident Fund Balance.

Daikin Industries President & COO Naofumi Takenaka said this R&D centre will help the company put channelised effort in conceptualization of products that are technologically advanced and sustainable.

"India is a critical market for us and the rationale behind setting up this R&D centre is to invest in technologies that suit domestic & foreign conditions & build products as per the demands of consumers,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)