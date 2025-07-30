New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The initial public offer of M&B Engineering Ltd received 66 per cent subscription on the first day of share sale on Wednesday.

The three-day IPO got bids for 64,63,534 shares against 97,98,309 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Also Read | New UPI Rules Effective From August 1, 2025: From Daily Balance Check Limits to Autopay Timing Restrictions, List of Key Changes for People Using GPay, PhonePe, Paytm and More.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category fetched 2.58 times subscription while the quota for non institutional investors got subscribed 66 per cent.

M&B Engineering Ltd on Tuesday garnered nearly Rs 292 crore from anchor investors.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025 Deadline: Who Can Apply, Documents Required and How To Claim PMFBY Crop Insurance Before July 31.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 366 to Rs 385, will conclude on August 1.

At the upper end of the price band, the Gujarat-based company's market capitalisation is estimated at Rs 2,200 crore.

The Rs 650-crore IPO is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 275 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 375 crore by promoters.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for purchasing equipment and machinery for the company's manufacturing facilities, payment of debt, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

M&B Engineering is one of the country's leading Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) and Self-Supported Roofing providers in terms of installed capacity (103,800 MTPA related to PEB and 18,00,000 square metres per annum for Self-Supported Roofing).

Equirus Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the book running lead managers to the issue. M&B Engineering is expected to list on the stock exchanges on August 6.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)