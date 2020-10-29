New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday declined over 1 per cent after the company's second quarter earnings failed to cheer the investors.

The stock dipped 0.95 per cent to close at Rs 7,114 on BSE. During the day, it declined 2.69 per cent to Rs 6,988.70.

On NSE, it slumped by 1.18 per cent to settle at Rs 7,101.05.

MSI on Thursday reported a 2.04 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,419.6 crore for the second quarter on the back of higher sales.

The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 1,391.1 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose by 10.34 per cent to Rs 18,755.6 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 16,997.9 crore in the same period of 2019-20, MSI said in a statement.

