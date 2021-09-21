New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Online lending platform Biz2Credit is planning to strengthen its tech team by adding over 150 new employees in 2021 across various positions, including entry-, mid- and senior-level positions, the company said on Tuesday.

The firm claims to have recorded growth with new client wins and expects a good leap in the upcoming 10-12 months that has opened up several job opportunities in the company.

Also Read | R-Value For COVID-19 In India Drops Below 1 In Mid-September.

"Presently, this US-headquartered firm has 200 employees in its tech team in India and by the year-end, it plans to increase this number to over 350," the statement said.

The company plans to hire professionals specialising in python, BI, PHP, DevOps, QA, compliance, data science, product manager and scrum master, over the next six months.

Also Read | OnePlus 9 RT To Be Launched Soon; OnePlus 9T & 9T Pro Reportedly Not Coming This Year.

"We are currently hiring over 150 employees in our tech team to meet the demands of existing and new business wins.

"Despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, we have recorded massive growth, thus we need a skilled pool of talent who can deliver the clients and be a part of our growth journey," Biz2Credit India Chief Technology Officer and Head (Operations) Vineet Tyagi said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)