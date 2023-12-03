Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) With initial poll trends indicating an edge to the BJP in Rajasthan, celebrations broke out at the party office here on Sunday.

Groups of women workers at the party office also raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

“BJP is going to get a thumping victory and will form the government,” a party worker said.

According to the Election Commission, the BJP is leading in 100 out of 199 seats while the Congress is leading in 78 seats.

Also Read | Assembly Election Result 2023 at results.eci.gov.in: Know How to Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh on ECI Website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)