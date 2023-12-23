Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani Saturday alleged the BJP was misleading the public by claiming that normalcy has returned in the Union Territory even as frequent terrorist attacks continue to kill people and security personnel.

He asked the government to take more effective steps to check the rise of terrorist activities and ensure the safety of people.

Also Read | IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 226 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at mha.gov.in.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir want peace and normalcy in a real sense. The BJP is making false claims about the end of terrorism even as the frequent attacks by terrorists continue to claim the lives of innocents, including our security jawans," Wani told reporters here on the sidelines of a function here.

Besides Wani, the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit working president Raman Bhalla and vice president Ravinder Sharma attended the programme to start the online crowdfunding campaign "Donate for Desh" for transparent funding for the party on the 138th anniversary of its foundation.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 87 Specialist Posts, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

"The rise of terrorism and martyrdom of our jawans, especially in the Rajouri-Poonch belt is of grave concern. The government should take more effective measures to bring the situation under control and ensure the safety of innocents," he said.

He castigated the government for making "tall claims of normalcy while terror incidents are on the rise and our jawans are sacrificing their lives".

Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said, adding the bodies of two of the slain soldiers were mutilated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)