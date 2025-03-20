Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) The BJP has moved a breach of privilege motion in the Jammu and Assembly against AAP member Mehraj Malik for his remarks alleging that the BJP office in the Kathua district is being constructed on state land.

While speaking on grants for demands related to Public Works, Mining, and Industries, Malik alleged that the BJP is constructing its office building on state land in Kathua.

His remarks immediately triggered strong reactions from BJP MLAs, who stood up in protest, demanding evidence to support his claims.

"Our three senior members have submitted a breach of privilege motion, but no action has been taken on it so far," Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma told the House.

He further said that it is a serious issue raised (by Malik) in the House, alleging that the BJP has built its office on government land.

"Our three senior members have formally submitted a breach of privilege motion on this matter. Will you take action on it only after the session ends?" he questioned.

Responding to him, Speaker Abdul Rahim said that the privilege committee has not yet been formed. "We have received your privilege motion. I have marked it and instructed my staff to process it. This is the procedure you should be aware of," he said.

He further said that he has received additional privilege motions and has consolidated them. "Once the committee is formed, it will be addressed," he assured.

Giving details, BJP member Sham Lal Sharma told PTI that three BJP members - Satesh Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and he himself - have submitted a breach of privilege motion on this issue.

He said, "The office has long been constructed on land purchased by the party. The MLA's claim that it is being constructed on state land now is incorrect."

