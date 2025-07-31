New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) BJP leader and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari will undertake an over 100 km-long kanwar yatra from Sultanganj in Bihar to Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand's Deogarh on Thursday.

Tiwari, a popular Bhojpuri singer and actor, will undertake the yatra on foot and complete it by August 3, the MP said in a brief statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

"After 30 years, I will again undertake kanwar yatra to Babadham," the third term Lok Sabha MP said and added that he will pray to Lord Shiva to bless all, including people of Delhi and Bihar.

The former Delhi BJP president is a prominent Purvanchali face of the party in Delhi.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 31, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)