Latest News | BJP President to Visit HP from Dec 15 to Dec 17

Shimla, Dec 14 (PTI) BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a visit to Himachal Pradesh from December 15 to 17 to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a party member said on Thursday.

State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal in a statement said that Nadda on Friday will reach his village, Vijaypur, in Bilaspur where he will stay the night.

On Saturday, the leader will attend a felicitation programme organised by the party in Bilaspur.

From there, Nadda will head towards Sundernagar in Mandi district by road where he is scheduled to participate in another felicitation programme and a road show.

