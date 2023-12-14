Latest News | BJP President to Visit HP from Dec 15 to Dec 17

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a visit to Himachal Pradesh from December 15 to 17 to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a party member said on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 14, 2023 11:38 AM IST
Latest News | BJP President to Visit HP from Dec 15 to Dec 17

Shimla, Dec 14 (PTI) BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a visit to Himachal Pradesh from December 15 to 17 to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a party member said on Thursday.

State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal in a statement said that Nadda on Friday will reach his village, Vijaypur, in Bilaspur where he will stay the night.

On Saturday, the leader will attend a felicitation programme organised by the party in Bilaspur.

From there, Nadda will head towards Sundernagar in Mandi district by road where he is scheduled to participate in another felicitation programme and a road show.

Latest News | BJP President to Visit HP from Dec 15 to Dec 17

Agency News PTI| Dec 14, 2023 11:38 AM IST
The BJP president will inaugurate the newly constructed BJP office in Sundernagar and will join a 'Rath Yatra,' being held as part of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

He will then leave for Kullu for a night stay and depart for the national capital the next day, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

