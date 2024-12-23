New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The BJP on Monday organised a youth employment fair aimed at providing job opportunities to slumdwellers in Delhi.

Around 4,000 youngsters registered for jobs, the BJP said in a statement.

Also Read | RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs Notification Issued by Railway Recruitment Boards, 32,438 Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Important Dates and Other Details.

"Those who secured jobs today will receive their appointment letters in the next seven to 10 days. Around 1,445 youngsters will be provided jobs soon," the BJP's Delhi unit secretary Vishnu Mittal said.

Addressing the youngsters at the job fair, the BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, 71,000 youngsters across the country were provided employment."

Also Read | The Delhi Model: Jasmine Shah's New Book Shows How AAP 'Redefined' Governance in India.

"In Delhi, the BJP has been working to address employment issues in slum clusters for the past 26 weeks, visiting slums every Sunday," he added.

Sachdeva laid stress on the importance of the Centre's internship programme that aims to provide opportunities for youngsters in major companies nationwide.

He also hit out at the AAP government, accusing it of failing to deliver on promises made to slumdwellers during the past decade.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government has only deceived and scared slumdwellers," the statement quoted him as saying.

Next week, 1,600 flats will be handed over to slumdwellers in Jailerwala Bagh, with additional flats ready in Kathputli Colony, under a central government scheme, Sachdeva said.

The BJP's South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri contrasted the AAP government's performance with that of the Madan Lal Khurana-led BJP administration.

He claimed that while the-then BJP dispensation had provided essential services such as ration cards, mobile toilets, electricity and parks to slumdwellers, the Kejriwal government failed even to provide clean drinking water.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)