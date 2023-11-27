Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI) People have voted against the misgovernance of the Congress dispensation in Rajasthan, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said on Monday, exuding confidence that his party will form government with a huge mandate.

Singh, who is also the BJP's state in-charge for Rajasthan, held a review meeting to take feedback from party leaders about the November 25 assembly elections. BJP Rajasthan president CP Joshi and leader of opposition in the state assembly, Rajendra Rathore, were among those present.

"I have seen the election management (of the BJP) of many states... I can say with certainty that the management for the Rajasthan assembly elections was strong and robust," Singh said.

"The entire team has worked continuously, keeping a positive momentum," he told the meeting.

Joshi said BJP workers and their teams worked day and night for the assembly polls.

Later, talking to reporters, Singh said the BJP played the role of an active opposition in Rajasthan for five years.

"There was resentment against the Congress, and this, resulted in a record voting. The people voted against their misgovernance, and expressed faith in the leadership of the prime minister (Narendra Modi)," he said. "With a huge mandate, BJP is forming the government," Singh said.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent in the assembly polls held on Saturday, marginally higher than the figure of previous elections in 2018.

In 2018, the state registered a turnout of 74.71 per cent.

Polling was held in 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies and counting will take place on December 3. Elections on Sriganganagar's Karapur seat was postponed due to the demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

