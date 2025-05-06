Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), May 6 (PTI) A BJP woman functionary from Madurai was found dead in Pattukottai in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman BJP cadre, identified as Saranya (35) of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, reportedly had recently come to Pattukottai, her husband's place.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 06, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

She was found dead with her head decapitated on Monday night while returning home from a Xerox centre that she was operating, police said.

A case has been registered and the police were probing from all angles including personal enmity and property dispute, the police official said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 06, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)