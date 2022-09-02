Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Blue Energy Motors on Friday launched India's first Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) fuelled green truck manufacturing facility at Chakan in Pune.

The company in a statement said it will produce LNG-fuelled, long-haul, heavy-duty trucks at the facility with the 5,528 4x2 tractor model as the first vehicle to be rolled out of the plant.

Also Read | USB 4 Version 2.0 To Offer Up to 80 Gbps Transfer Speeds via Type-C Cable.

The manufacturing facility was inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

"This (LNG) is the fuel for the future. It's cost-effective and a changemaker for the transport sector. It is a great alternative to petrol and diesel at a time when we import so much. With LNG, there will be savings (in logistics cost)," the company quoted Gadkari as saying.

Also Read | Tecno Megabook T1 Laptop Unveiled at IFA 2022, Check Features & Specifications Here.

Blue Energy Motors has already signed an agreement with Italy-headquartered Iveco Group's global powertrain brand FPT Industrial, it said, adding that the first LNG trucks from the facility will be powered by BS-VI compliant FPT industrial engines.

"India's first LNG truck manufacturing facility in Chakan is our first step towards pioneering the green trucking revolution. We aim to decarbonise the environment by providing an immediate solution and breaking the barriers of economic returns," said Anirudh Bhuwalka, CEO, Blue Energy Motors.

Sylvain Blaise, President of Iveco group Powertrain Business Unit, said, "This agreement is of the utmost importance for FPT Industrial, now and in the future, as we want our leading technologies to play a key role to support the ecological transition of one of the world's largest vehicle markets".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)